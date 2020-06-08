Town Sports International Holdings Inc. [CLUB] Is Currently 12.85 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CLUB] traded at a high on 06/05/20, posting a 12.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.88. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1568458 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Town Sports International Holdings Inc. stands at 13.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.76%.

The market cap for CLUB stock reached $23.10 million, with 26.77 million shares outstanding and 25.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 686.63K shares, CLUB reached a trading volume of 1568458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Town Sports International Holdings Inc. [CLUB]?

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for Town Sports International Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Imperial Capital dropped their target price from $13 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2018, representing the official price target for Town Sports International Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10.50 to $12.50, while Imperial Capital kept a Outperform rating on CLUB stock. On April 18, 2018, analysts increased their price target for CLUB shares from 8.50 to 10.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Town Sports International Holdings Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLUB in the course of the last twelve months was 1.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

How has CLUB stock performed recently?

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. [CLUB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.04. With this latest performance, CLUB shares gained by 72.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.55 for Town Sports International Holdings Inc. [CLUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5206, while it was recorded at 0.8010 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4399 for the last 200 days.

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. [CLUB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Town Sports International Holdings Inc. [CLUB] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.27 and a Gross Margin at +6.12. Town Sports International Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.98.

Return on Total Capital for CLUB is now 0.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.57. Additionally, CLUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 112.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 100.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Town Sports International Holdings Inc. [CLUB] managed to generate an average of -$2,017 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 154.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Town Sports International Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Town Sports International Holdings Inc. [CLUB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Town Sports International Holdings Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Town Sports International Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Town Sports International Holdings Inc. [CLUB]

There are presently around $5 million, or 52.40% of CLUB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLUB stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,946,953, which is approximately -4.449% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,004,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.88 million in CLUB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $0.52 million in CLUB stock with ownership of nearly -8.131% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Town Sports International Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Town Sports International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CLUB] by around 224,944 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,356,174 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 4,100,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,681,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLUB stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,589 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 77,432 shares during the same period.