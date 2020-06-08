Wednesday, June 10, 2020
type here...
Finance

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. [CLUB] Is Currently 12.85 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Companies

Telsey Advisory Group lifts Macy’s Inc. [M] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Macy's Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.82% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Finance

Jabil Inc. [JBL] Is Currently 3.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Jabil Inc. jumped around 1.22 points on Friday, while shares priced at $34.86 at the close of the session, up 3.63%. Jabil Inc....
Read more
Companies

Rosenblatt lifts QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
QUALCOMM Incorporated stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.18% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Industry

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] Stock trading around $349.88 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. closed the trading session at $349.88 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CLUB] traded at a high on 06/05/20, posting a 12.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.88. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1568458 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Town Sports International Holdings Inc. stands at 13.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.76%.

The market cap for CLUB stock reached $23.10 million, with 26.77 million shares outstanding and 25.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 686.63K shares, CLUB reached a trading volume of 1568458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Town Sports International Holdings Inc. [CLUB]?

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for Town Sports International Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Imperial Capital dropped their target price from $13 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2018, representing the official price target for Town Sports International Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10.50 to $12.50, while Imperial Capital kept a Outperform rating on CLUB stock. On April 18, 2018, analysts increased their price target for CLUB shares from 8.50 to 10.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Town Sports International Holdings Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLUB in the course of the last twelve months was 1.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

How has CLUB stock performed recently?

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. [CLUB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.04. With this latest performance, CLUB shares gained by 72.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.55 for Town Sports International Holdings Inc. [CLUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5206, while it was recorded at 0.8010 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4399 for the last 200 days.

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. [CLUB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Town Sports International Holdings Inc. [CLUB] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.27 and a Gross Margin at +6.12. Town Sports International Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.98.

Return on Total Capital for CLUB is now 0.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.57. Additionally, CLUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 112.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 100.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Town Sports International Holdings Inc. [CLUB] managed to generate an average of -$2,017 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 154.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Town Sports International Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Town Sports International Holdings Inc. [CLUB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Town Sports International Holdings Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Town Sports International Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Town Sports International Holdings Inc. [CLUB]

There are presently around $5 million, or 52.40% of CLUB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLUB stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,946,953, which is approximately -4.449% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,004,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.88 million in CLUB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $0.52 million in CLUB stock with ownership of nearly -8.131% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Town Sports International Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Town Sports International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CLUB] by around 224,944 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,356,174 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 4,100,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,681,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLUB stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,589 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 77,432 shares during the same period.

Previous articleSorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] Stock trading around $4.12 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleNew Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] is -47.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

More articles

Finance

Market cap of National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] reaches 6.92B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
National Retail Properties Inc. jumped around 0.56 points on Monday, while shares priced at $40.45 at the close of the session, up 1.40%....
Read more
Finance

KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $19

Edison Baldwin - 0
KAR Auction Services Inc. traded at a high on 06/08/20, posting a 3.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.25....
Read more
Finance

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] Stock trading around $9.60 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Valley National Bancorp traded at a high on 06/08/20, posting a 4.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.60. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] Stock trading around $46.61 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Essential Utilities Inc. gained 2.06% or 0.94 points to close at $46.61 with a heavy trading volume of 1147662 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] gain 5.11% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Office Depot Inc. closed the trading session at $2.88 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.75,...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] reaches 6.92B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
National Retail Properties Inc. jumped around 0.56 points on Monday, while shares priced at $40.45 at the close of the session, up 1.40%....
Read more
Companies

Guggenheim Initiated Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -20.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Market

Wells Fargo slashes price target on Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Cousins Properties Incorporated gained 2.21% on the last trading session, reaching $36.11 price per share at the time. Cousins Properties Incorporated represents 147.42...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] Stock trading around $46.61 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Essential Utilities Inc. gained 2.06% or 0.94 points to close at $46.61 with a heavy trading volume of 1147662 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] gain 5.11% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Office Depot Inc. closed the trading session at $2.88 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.75,...
Read more

Popular Category