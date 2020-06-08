The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Herman Miller Inc. [MLHR] – find out why.

Herman Miller Inc. [NASDAQ: MLHR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.07% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 22.46%. Over the last 12 months, MLHR stock dropped by -25.58%. The one-year Herman Miller Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.68. The average equity rating for MLHR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.66 billion, with 58.94 million shares outstanding and 58.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 729.67K shares, MLHR stock reached a trading volume of 1014328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Herman Miller Inc. [MLHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLHR shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Herman Miller Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Herman Miller Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Herman Miller Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for MLHR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

MLHR Stock Performance Analysis:

Herman Miller Inc. [MLHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.46. With this latest performance, MLHR shares gained by 35.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.94 for Herman Miller Inc. [MLHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.83, while it was recorded at 25.11 for the last single week of trading, and 36.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Herman Miller Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Herman Miller Inc. [MLHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.32 and a Gross Margin at +36.22. Herman Miller Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.25.

Return on Total Capital for MLHR is now 21.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Herman Miller Inc. [MLHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.63. Additionally, MLHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Herman Miller Inc. [MLHR] managed to generate an average of $20,063 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.68.Herman Miller Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MLHR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Herman Miller Inc. posted 0.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLHR.

Herman Miller Inc. [MLHR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,402 million, or 88.20% of MLHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLHR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,745,836, which is approximately -1.735% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,995,053 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $169.0 million in MLHR stocks shares; and AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $96.6 million in MLHR stock with ownership of nearly 33.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Herman Miller Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Herman Miller Inc. [NASDAQ:MLHR] by around 7,918,798 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 8,000,862 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 33,815,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,734,743 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLHR stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,388,882 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 4,202,708 shares during the same period.