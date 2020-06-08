Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] Stock trading around $4.12 per share: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SRNE] jumped around 0.26 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.12 at the close of the session, up 6.74%. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 21.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SRNE Stock saw the intraday high of $4.56 and lowest of $4.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.00, which means current price is +165.81% above from all time high which was touched on 05/18/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 26.06M shares, SRNE reached a trading volume of 33366828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]?

Dawson James have made an estimate for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.25, while B. Riley FBR Inc. analysts kept a Buy rating on SRNE stock. On January 16, 2018, analysts increased their price target for SRNE shares from 20 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.49.

How has SRNE stock performed recently?

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.42. With this latest performance, SRNE shares gained by 66.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.63 for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.22, while it was recorded at 4.38 for the last single week of trading, and 2.73 for the last 200 days.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -620.97 and a Gross Margin at +48.53. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -929.21.

Return on Total Capital for SRNE is now -51.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -202.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 370.01. Additionally, SRNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 319.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] managed to generate an average of -$942,155 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. go to 37.00%.

Insider trade positions for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]

There are presently around $140 million, or 16.40% of SRNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRNE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,790,097, which is approximately 1.701% of the company’s market cap and around 34.21% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,567,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.06 million in SRNE stocks shares; and CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $20.6 million in SRNE stock with ownership of nearly 25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SRNE] by around 4,247,198 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 1,933,182 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 27,758,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,938,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRNE stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 619,064 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,014,091 shares during the same period.

