Wednesday, June 10, 2020
type here...
Finance

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] is -44.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Industry

Wolfe Research lifts Danaher Corporation [DHR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Danaher Corporation surged by $2.68 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $169.64 during the day while it...
Read more
Market

General Electric Company [GE] moved up 4.29: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
General Electric Company traded at a high on 06/02/20, posting a 4.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.05. The...
Read more
Industry

Market Analysts see Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK] falling to $6.50. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Kirkland's Inc. surged by $0.22 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.43 during the day while it...
Read more
Market

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] Is Currently 1.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
PulteGroup Inc. gained 1.22% or 0.42 points to close at $34.75 with a heavy trading volume of 2346615 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] jumped around 0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $25.20 at the close of the session, up 0.12%. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock is now -44.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SIX Stock saw the intraday high of $28.24 and lowest of $24.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 59.52, which means current price is +188.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, SIX reached a trading volume of 6994358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIX shares is $20.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Macquarie analysts kept a Outperform rating on SIX stock. On May 01, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SIX shares from 15.50 to 18.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIX in the course of the last twelve months was 203.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has SIX stock performed recently?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.66. With this latest performance, SIX shares gained by 32.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.17 for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.56, while it was recorded at 24.60 for the last single week of trading, and 36.09 for the last 200 days.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.04 and a Gross Margin at +42.44. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.04.

Return on Total Capital for SIX is now 20.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.34. Additionally, SIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 140.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] managed to generate an average of $73,088 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation posted 0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation go to -1.22%.

Insider trade positions for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]

There are presently around $1,647 million, or 78.20% of SIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIX stocks are: H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 7,800,000, which is approximately 64.847% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,653,171 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $192.86 million in SIX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $171.78 million in SIX stock with ownership of nearly -2.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE:SIX] by around 24,748,795 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 27,672,507 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 12,954,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,375,434 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIX stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,735,880 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 17,667,308 shares during the same period.

Previous articleQuidel Corporation [QDEL] Revenue clocked in at $561.60 million, up 104.77% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleWedbush slashes price target on Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP] – find out why.

More articles

Finance

Market cap of National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] reaches 6.92B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
National Retail Properties Inc. jumped around 0.56 points on Monday, while shares priced at $40.45 at the close of the session, up 1.40%....
Read more
Finance

KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $19

Edison Baldwin - 0
KAR Auction Services Inc. traded at a high on 06/08/20, posting a 3.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.25....
Read more
Finance

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] Stock trading around $9.60 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Valley National Bancorp traded at a high on 06/08/20, posting a 4.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.60. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] Stock trading around $46.61 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Essential Utilities Inc. gained 2.06% or 0.94 points to close at $46.61 with a heavy trading volume of 1147662 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] gain 5.11% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Office Depot Inc. closed the trading session at $2.88 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.75,...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] reaches 6.92B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
National Retail Properties Inc. jumped around 0.56 points on Monday, while shares priced at $40.45 at the close of the session, up 1.40%....
Read more
Companies

Guggenheim Initiated Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -20.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Market

Wells Fargo slashes price target on Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Cousins Properties Incorporated gained 2.21% on the last trading session, reaching $36.11 price per share at the time. Cousins Properties Incorporated represents 147.42...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] Stock trading around $46.61 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Essential Utilities Inc. gained 2.06% or 0.94 points to close at $46.61 with a heavy trading volume of 1147662 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] gain 5.11% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Office Depot Inc. closed the trading session at $2.88 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.75,...
Read more

Popular Category