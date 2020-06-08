Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [REGN] moved down -0.26: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: REGN] price plunged by -0.26 percent to reach at -$1.54. A sum of 1319869 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.59M shares. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $600.14 and dropped to a low of $578.43 until finishing in the latest session at $597.00.

The one-year REGN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.3. The average equity rating for REGN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [REGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REGN shares is $604.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $540 to $575. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $655, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on REGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 23.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for REGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for REGN in the course of the last twelve months was 39.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

REGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [REGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.58. With this latest performance, REGN shares gained by 7.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.73 for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [REGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 545.26, while it was recorded at 603.39 for the last single week of trading, and 402.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [REGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.10 and a Gross Margin at +87.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.91.

Return on Total Capital for REGN is now 20.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [REGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.44. Additionally, REGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [REGN] managed to generate an average of $261,210 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

REGN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted 6.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.41/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 8.40%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [REGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45,234 million, or 69.90% of REGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REGN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,464,310, which is approximately 162.392% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 7,133,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.26 billion in REGN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.94 billion in REGN stock with ownership of nearly 7.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 463 institutional holders increased their position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:REGN] by around 10,353,500 shares. Additionally, 347 investors decreased positions by around 8,564,222 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 56,851,664 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,769,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REGN stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,192,453 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 999,376 shares during the same period.

