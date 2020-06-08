Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] stock Upgrade by Compass Point analyst, price target now $10

Realogy Holdings Corp. [NYSE: RLGY] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $8.29 during the day while it closed the day at $7.59. Realogy Holdings Corp. stock has also gained 25.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RLGY stock has declined by -1.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.27% and lost -21.59% year-on date.

The market cap for RLGY stock reached $870.57 million, with 114.70 million shares outstanding and 114.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, RLGY reached a trading volume of 3675514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLGY shares is $6.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLGY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Realogy Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Realogy Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $6, while Susquehanna kept a Negative rating on RLGY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realogy Holdings Corp. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for RLGY in the course of the last twelve months was 3.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

RLGY stock trade performance evaluation

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.25. With this latest performance, RLGY shares gained by 103.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.19 for Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.22, while it was recorded at 6.84 for the last single week of trading, and 7.47 for the last 200 days.

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.30 and a Gross Margin at +16.58. Realogy Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.16.

Return on Total Capital for RLGY is now 2.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 194.50. Additionally, RLGY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 176.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] managed to generate an average of -$11,921 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Realogy Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Realogy Holdings Corp. posted 0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.82/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realogy Holdings Corp. go to 20.00%.

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,018 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLGY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,315,643, which is approximately -0.087% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,964,504 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $136.35 million in RLGY stocks shares; and SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, currently with $125.82 million in RLGY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realogy Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Realogy Holdings Corp. [NYSE:RLGY] by around 21,647,478 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 45,376,847 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 67,134,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,158,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLGY stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,216,639 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 15,688,519 shares during the same period.