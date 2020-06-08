Raymond James lifts Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLO] plunged by -$0.37 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $45.88 during the day while it closed the day at $42.63. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -11.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALLO stock has inclined by 57.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 44.61% and gained 64.09% year-on date.

The market cap for ALLO stock reached $5.39 billion, with 108.96 million shares outstanding and 40.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, ALLO reached a trading volume of 1451834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLO shares is $52.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $42 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $60, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on ALLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is set at 4.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90.

ALLO stock trade performance evaluation

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.48. With this latest performance, ALLO shares gained by 41.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.52 for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.76, while it was recorded at 45.68 for the last single week of trading, and 28.01 for the last 200 days.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ALLO is now -28.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.16. Additionally, ALLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] managed to generate an average of -$896,087 per employee.Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.80 and a Current Ratio set at 18.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLO.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,143 million, or 59.60% of ALLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLO stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 21,216,306, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 8,972,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $382.5 million in ALLO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $209.0 million in ALLO stock with ownership of nearly -2.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ALLO] by around 6,342,001 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 3,581,899 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 63,795,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,719,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLO stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,154,735 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 944,066 shares during the same period.