Quidel Corporation [QDEL] Revenue clocked in at $561.60 million, up 104.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Quidel Corporation [NASDAQ: QDEL] plunged by -$3.25 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $154.91 during the day while it closed the day at $153.64. Quidel Corporation stock has also loss -12.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QDEL stock has inclined by 84.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 124.59% and gained 104.77% year-on date.

The market cap for QDEL stock reached $6.59 billion, with 42.06 million shares outstanding and 37.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 916.47K shares, QDEL reached a trading volume of 1169822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Quidel Corporation [QDEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QDEL shares is $169.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QDEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Quidel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Quidel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on QDEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quidel Corporation is set at 12.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for QDEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for QDEL in the course of the last twelve months was 48.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

QDEL stock trade performance evaluation

Quidel Corporation [QDEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.21. With this latest performance, QDEL shares gained by 7.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 124.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 167.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QDEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.97 for Quidel Corporation [QDEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.61, while it was recorded at 162.79 for the last single week of trading, and 87.25 for the last 200 days.

Quidel Corporation [QDEL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quidel Corporation [QDEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.79 and a Gross Margin at +59.98. Quidel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.63.

Return on Total Capital for QDEL is now 17.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Quidel Corporation [QDEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.93. Additionally, QDEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quidel Corporation [QDEL] managed to generate an average of $58,337 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Quidel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Quidel Corporation [QDEL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Quidel Corporation posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QDEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quidel Corporation go to 7.20%.

Quidel Corporation [QDEL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,054 million, or 89.10% of QDEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QDEL stocks are: BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,748,309, which is approximately -15.475% of the company’s market cap and around 8.90% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 4,318,372 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $663.48 million in QDEL stocks shares; and FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $623.79 million in QDEL stock with ownership of nearly 143.002% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quidel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Quidel Corporation [NASDAQ:QDEL] by around 6,291,939 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 5,262,174 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 27,849,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,403,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QDEL stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,064,542 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 656,548 shares during the same period.