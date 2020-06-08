Wednesday, June 10, 2020
PVH Corp. [PVH] Stock trading around $62.75 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH] closed the trading session at $62.75 on 06/05/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $61.6491, while the highest price level was $64.44. The stocks have a year to date performance of -40.32 percent and weekly performance of 38.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -35.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 47.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, PVH reached to a volume of 2225519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PVH Corp. [PVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PVH shares is $51.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PVH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for PVH Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $115 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for PVH Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on PVH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PVH Corp. is set at 4.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for PVH in the course of the last twelve months was 6.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

PVH stock trade performance evaluation

PVH Corp. [PVH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.00. With this latest performance, PVH shares gained by 47.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.00 for PVH Corp. [PVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.29, while it was recorded at 54.42 for the last single week of trading, and 76.12 for the last 200 days.

PVH Corp. [PVH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PVH Corp. [PVH] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.62 and a Gross Margin at +54.15. PVH Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.21.

Return on Total Capital for PVH is now 5.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PVH Corp. [PVH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.06. Additionally, PVH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PVH Corp. [PVH] managed to generate an average of $19,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.PVH Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PVH Corp. [PVH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PVH Corp. posted 2.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.44/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVH Corp. go to -4.84%.

PVH Corp. [PVH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,462 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PVH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,048,391, which is approximately 18.142% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,391,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $526.55 million in PVH stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $399.51 million in PVH stock with ownership of nearly 27.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PVH Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH] by around 8,265,634 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 9,770,313 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 53,072,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,108,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PVH stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 906,936 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 5,399,473 shares during the same period.

