Wednesday, June 10, 2020
type here...
Finance

Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] is -9.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Finance

Evercore ISI Upgrade Ameren Corporation [AEE]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Ameren Corporation jumped around 1.17 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $76.08 at the close of the session, up 1.56%. Ameren Corporation...
Read more
Market

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] Is Currently 3.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Skechers U.S.A. Inc. gained 3.29% or 1.13 points to close at $35.52 with a heavy trading volume of 1784201 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] Revenue clocked in at $3.09 billion, up 10.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. closed the trading session at $134.80 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Market

Ventas Inc. [VTR] Stock trading around $40.58 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Ventas Inc. gained 8.13% on the last trading session, reaching $40.58 price per share at the time. Ventas Inc. represents 372.83 million in...
Read more

Primo Water Corporation [NYSE: PRMW] traded at a low on 06/05/20, posting a -0.16 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.44. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1853479 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Primo Water Corporation stands at 4.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.87%.

The market cap for PRMW stock reached $1.99 billion, with 141.14 million shares outstanding and 154.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, PRMW reached a trading volume of 1853479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRMW shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRMW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Primo Water Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Primo Water Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $14, while Lake Street kept a Hold rating on PRMW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Primo Water Corporation is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRMW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRMW in the course of the last twelve months was 40.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has PRMW stock performed recently?

Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41. With this latest performance, PRMW shares gained by 31.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRMW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.05 for Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.25, while it was recorded at 12.42 for the last single week of trading, and 12.56 for the last 200 days.

Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.13 and a Gross Margin at +51.61. Primo Water Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.00.

Return on Total Capital for PRMW is now 4.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.58. Additionally, PRMW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] managed to generate an average of -$11 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Primo Water Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Primo Water Corporation posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRMW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Primo Water Corporation go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]

There are presently around $1,707 million, or 74.30% of PRMW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRMW stocks are: RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. with ownership of 12,226,714, which is approximately 22.602% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; NITORUM CAPITAL, L.P., holding 10,380,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.13 million in PRMW stocks shares; and LEVIN EASTERLY PARTNERS LLC, currently with $122.83 million in PRMW stock with ownership of nearly -3.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Primo Water Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Primo Water Corporation [NYSE:PRMW] by around 22,868,515 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 35,734,716 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 78,582,493 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,185,724 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRMW stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,452,830 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 14,431,080 shares during the same period.

Previous articleUnisys Corporation [UIS] Revenue clocked in at $2.77 billion, up 6.24% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleThe Benchmark Company slashes price target on Herman Miller Inc. [MLHR] – find out why.

More articles

Finance

Market cap of National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] reaches 6.92B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
National Retail Properties Inc. jumped around 0.56 points on Monday, while shares priced at $40.45 at the close of the session, up 1.40%....
Read more
Finance

KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $19

Edison Baldwin - 0
KAR Auction Services Inc. traded at a high on 06/08/20, posting a 3.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.25....
Read more
Finance

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] Stock trading around $9.60 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Valley National Bancorp traded at a high on 06/08/20, posting a 4.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.60. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] Stock trading around $46.61 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Essential Utilities Inc. gained 2.06% or 0.94 points to close at $46.61 with a heavy trading volume of 1147662 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] gain 5.11% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Office Depot Inc. closed the trading session at $2.88 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.75,...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] reaches 6.92B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
National Retail Properties Inc. jumped around 0.56 points on Monday, while shares priced at $40.45 at the close of the session, up 1.40%....
Read more
Companies

Guggenheim Initiated Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -20.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Market

Wells Fargo slashes price target on Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Cousins Properties Incorporated gained 2.21% on the last trading session, reaching $36.11 price per share at the time. Cousins Properties Incorporated represents 147.42...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] Stock trading around $46.61 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Essential Utilities Inc. gained 2.06% or 0.94 points to close at $46.61 with a heavy trading volume of 1147662 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] gain 5.11% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Office Depot Inc. closed the trading session at $2.88 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.75,...
Read more

Popular Category