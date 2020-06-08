Wednesday, June 10, 2020
type here...
Industry

PPD Inc. [PPD] Stock trading around $27.25 per share: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

Must read

Market

Stephens lifts First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brandon Evans - 0
First Horizon National Corporation traded at a high on 06/02/20, posting a 0.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.55....
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML] reaches 625.89M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. jumped around 0.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.94 at the close of the session, up 0.42%. Stemline...
Read more
Finance

The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV] moved up 1.69: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Travelers Companies Inc. jumped around 1.85 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $111.00 at the close of the session, up 1.69%....
Read more
Industry

Quidel Corporation [QDEL] Revenue clocked in at $561.60 million, up 104.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Quidel Corporation plunged by -$3.25 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $154.91 during the day while it...
Read more

PPD Inc. [NASDAQ: PPD] plunged by -$0.71 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $28.40 during the day while it closed the day at $27.25. PPD Inc. stock has also gained 0.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PPD stock has declined by -4.72% in the 3 months of the year.

The market cap for PPD stock reached $9.75 billion, with 318.22 million shares outstanding and 252.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, PPD reached a trading volume of 1026597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PPD Inc. [PPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPD shares is $31.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for PPD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $30.50 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for PPD Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPD Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for PPD in the course of the last twelve months was 72.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

PPD stock trade performance evaluation

PPD Inc. [PPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.65 for PPD Inc. [PPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.89, while it was recorded at 28.08 for the last single week of trading.

PPD Inc. [PPD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPD Inc. [PPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.75 and a Gross Margin at +43.67. PPD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.68.

Return on Total Capital for PPD is now 9.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PPD Inc. [PPD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.00. Additionally, PPD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PPD Inc. [PPD] managed to generate an average of $11,609 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.PPD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PPD Inc. [PPD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPD Inc. go to 16.20%.

PPD Inc. [PPD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,218 million, or 54.10% of PPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPD stocks are: H&F CORPORATE INVESTORS VII, LTD. with ownership of 91,971,651, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 66,454,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 billion in PPD stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $296.53 million in PPD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in PPD Inc. [NASDAQ:PPD] by around 228,171,736 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,171,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPD stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 228,171,736 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

Previous articleEvercore ISI lifts ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleNewmark Group Inc. [NMRK] Stock trading around $6.39 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Industry

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] gain 5.11% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Office Depot Inc. closed the trading session at $2.88 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.75,...
Read more
Industry

Compass Point lifts Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Investors Bancorp Inc. surged by $0.28 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $10.11 during the day while...
Read more
Industry

Market Analysts see Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] gaining to $180. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) closed the trading session at $172.83 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] Stock trading around $46.61 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Essential Utilities Inc. gained 2.06% or 0.94 points to close at $46.61 with a heavy trading volume of 1147662 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] gain 5.11% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Office Depot Inc. closed the trading session at $2.88 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.75,...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] reaches 6.92B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
National Retail Properties Inc. jumped around 0.56 points on Monday, while shares priced at $40.45 at the close of the session, up 1.40%....
Read more
Companies

Guggenheim Initiated Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -20.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Market

Wells Fargo slashes price target on Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Cousins Properties Incorporated gained 2.21% on the last trading session, reaching $36.11 price per share at the time. Cousins Properties Incorporated represents 147.42...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] Stock trading around $46.61 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Essential Utilities Inc. gained 2.06% or 0.94 points to close at $46.61 with a heavy trading volume of 1147662 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] gain 5.11% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Office Depot Inc. closed the trading session at $2.88 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.75,...
Read more

Popular Category