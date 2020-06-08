PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] moved up 12.13: Why It’s Important

PDC Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PDCE] gained 12.13% on the last trading session, reaching $16.09 price per share at the time. PDC Energy Inc. represents 94.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.43 billion with the latest information. PDCE stock price has been found in the range of $15.62 to $16.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, PDCE reached a trading volume of 2002254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDCE shares is $19.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDCE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for PDC Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2020, representing the official price target for PDC Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $11, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on PDCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDC Energy Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDCE in the course of the last twelve months was 1.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for PDCE stock

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.10. With this latest performance, PDCE shares gained by 37.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.75 for PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.69, while it was recorded at 14.37 for the last single week of trading, and 20.10 for the last 200 days.

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.04 and a Gross Margin at +29.17. PDC Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.30.

Return on Total Capital for PDCE is now 5.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.14. Additionally, PDCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] managed to generate an average of -$104,948 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.PDC Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PDC Energy Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDCE.

An analysis of insider ownership at PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]

There are presently around $1,753 million, or 83.44% of PDCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDCE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,997,496, which is approximately -3.111% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,722,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $172.52 million in PDCE stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $127.32 million in PDCE stock with ownership of nearly -4.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PDC Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in PDC Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PDCE] by around 20,904,827 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 19,531,823 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 68,531,984 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,968,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDCE stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 924,768 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 7,605,183 shares during the same period.