ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] Revenue clocked in at $272.20 million, down -7.84% YTD: What’s Next?

ORBCOMM Inc. [NASDAQ: ORBC] gained 13.12% on the last trading session, reaching $3.88 price per share at the time. ORBCOMM Inc. represents 78.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $303.85 million with the latest information. ORBC stock price has been found in the range of $3.45 to $4.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 894.39K shares, ORBC reached a trading volume of 2030346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORBC shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORBC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for ORBCOMM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, First Analysis Sec dropped their target price from $13 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2019, representing the official price target for ORBCOMM Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ORBCOMM Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORBC in the course of the last twelve months was 38.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for ORBC stock

ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.61. With this latest performance, ORBC shares gained by 60.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.71 for ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.62, while it was recorded at 3.34 for the last single week of trading, and 3.68 for the last 200 days.

ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.61 and a Gross Margin at +33.33. ORBCOMM Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.77.

Return on Total Capital for ORBC is now 0.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.96. Additionally, ORBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC] managed to generate an average of -$23,439 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.ORBCOMM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ORBCOMM Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORBCOMM Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ORBCOMM Inc. [ORBC]

There are presently around $218 million, or 73.10% of ORBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORBC stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 7,761,551, which is approximately -0.013% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,585,534 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.67 million in ORBC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $16.67 million in ORBC stock with ownership of nearly -0.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ORBCOMM Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in ORBCOMM Inc. [NASDAQ:ORBC] by around 6,083,519 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 11,610,629 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 38,571,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,265,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORBC stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,274,232 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 9,736,202 shares during the same period.