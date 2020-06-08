Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Oppenheimer Downgrade Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]. What else is Wall St. saying?

By Brandon Evans

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ: SFM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.08% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.72%. Over the last 12 months, SFM stock rose by 23.21%. The one-year Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.97. The average equity rating for SFM stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.94 billion, with 117.55 million shares outstanding and 117.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, SFM stock reached a trading volume of 2067913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFM shares is $24.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $20, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on SFM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for SFM in the course of the last twelve months was 8.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

SFM Stock Performance Analysis:

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.72. With this latest performance, SFM shares gained by 4.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.68 for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.19, while it was recorded at 25.35 for the last single week of trading, and 19.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.99 and a Gross Margin at +31.49. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.66.

Return on Total Capital for SFM is now 12.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 298.18. Additionally, SFM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 279.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] managed to generate an average of $4,988 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 198.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.46.Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

SFM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. go to 10.06%.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,750 million, or 95.90% of SFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,219,528, which is approximately -4.008% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,485,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $286.57 million in SFM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $280.02 million in SFM stock with ownership of nearly -3.601% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ:SFM] by around 13,229,165 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 12,587,020 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 84,413,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,229,348 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFM stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,911,630 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,088,766 shares during the same period.

