Wednesday, June 10, 2020
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] is 31.88% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: NBY] price surged by 2.41 percent to reach at $0.02. A sum of 1308641 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.47M shares. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $0.86 and dropped to a low of $0.82 until finishing in the latest session at $0.84.

Guru’s Opinion on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2018, representing the official price target for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $8, while Laidlaw kept a Buy rating on NBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39.

NBY Stock Performance Analysis:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.12. With this latest performance, NBY shares dropped by -24.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 163.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.40 for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8818, while it was recorded at 0.8449 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6659 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.02 and a Gross Margin at +73.66. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -146.79.

Return on Total Capital for NBY is now -185.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -301.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -326.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 415.83. Additionally, NBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] managed to generate an average of -$345,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

NBY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBY.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.30% of NBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBY stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 75,327, which is approximately -64.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 71,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60000.0 in NBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $59000.0 in NBY stock with ownership of nearly 121.03% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:NBY] by around 148,695 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 151,984 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 39,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBY stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 70,344 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 8 shares during the same period.

Previous articleClear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] Revenue clocked in at $2.65 billion, down -54.90% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleBarclays slashes price target on Immunomedics Inc. [IMMU] – find out why.

