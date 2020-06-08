Wednesday, June 10, 2020
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] Stock trading around $3.60 per share: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NYSE: NEX] price surged by 13.56 percent to reach at $0.43. A sum of 2451729 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.69M shares. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. shares reached a high of $3.7696 and dropped to a low of $3.41 until finishing in the latest session at $3.60.

The one-year NEX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.82. The average equity rating for NEX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEX shares is $3.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEX in the course of the last twelve months was 6.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

NEX Stock Performance Analysis:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.14. With this latest performance, NEX shares gained by 63.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.81 for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.20, while it was recorded at 3.16 for the last single week of trading, and 4.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

NEX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEX.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $704 million, or 93.20% of NEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEX stocks are: FEINBERG STEPHEN with ownership of 40,085,643, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 18,076,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.07 million in NEX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $54.13 million in NEX stock with ownership of nearly 2.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

69 institutional holders increased their position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NYSE:NEX] by around 28,057,414 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 30,619,667 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 136,853,508 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,530,589 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEX stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,549,062 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 9,933,590 shares during the same period.

