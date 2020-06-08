New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC] is -26.71% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

New Mountain Finance Corporation [NYSE: NMFC] jumped around 0.15 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.07 at the close of the session, up 1.51%. New Mountain Finance Corporation stock is now -26.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NMFC Stock saw the intraday high of $10.50 and lowest of $9.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.45, which means current price is +117.97% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, NMFC reached a trading volume of 1102655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NMFC shares is $9.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NMFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Securities have made an estimate for New Mountain Finance Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, National Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2020, representing the official price target for New Mountain Finance Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.50, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on NMFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Mountain Finance Corporation is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for NMFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75.

How has NMFC stock performed recently?

New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.00. With this latest performance, NMFC shares gained by 33.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.99 for New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.77, while it was recorded at 9.82 for the last single week of trading, and 11.84 for the last 200 days.

New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.58 and a Gross Margin at +74.73. New Mountain Finance Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.58.

Return on Total Capital for NMFC is now 4.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 151.33. Additionally, NMFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings analysis for New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New Mountain Finance Corporation posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Mountain Finance Corporation go to 1.49%.

Insider trade positions for New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC]

There are presently around $358 million, or 40.59% of NMFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMFC stocks are: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN with ownership of 3,284,310, which is approximately -14.533% of the company’s market cap and around 9.17% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,304,517 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.21 million in NMFC stocks shares; and ROUND TABLE SERVICES, LLC, currently with $23.0 million in NMFC stock with ownership of nearly 35.073% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Mountain Finance Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in New Mountain Finance Corporation [NYSE:NMFC] by around 6,039,605 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 6,385,217 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 23,093,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,518,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMFC stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,428,411 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,342,852 shares during the same period.