Match Group Inc. [MTCH] is 9.72% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] plunged by -$1.29 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $92.60 during the day while it closed the day at $90.09. Match Group Inc. stock has also gained 1.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MTCH stock has inclined by 37.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 32.52% and gained 9.72% year-on date.

The market cap for MTCH stock reached $25.96 billion, with 282.83 million shares outstanding and 54.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, MTCH reached a trading volume of 1845804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $92.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $88 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on MTCH stock. On November 07, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for MTCH shares from 95 to 88.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 4.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 85.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 43.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

MTCH stock trade performance evaluation

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.18. With this latest performance, MTCH shares gained by 3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.09 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.20, while it was recorded at 92.31 for the last single week of trading, and 75.45 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.94 and a Gross Margin at +72.61. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.07.

Return on Total Capital for MTCH is now 36.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 239.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Match Group Inc. [MTCH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 515.96. Additionally, MTCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 511.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Match Group Inc. [MTCH] managed to generate an average of $314,548 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Match Group Inc. [MTCH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Match Group Inc. posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,878 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 12,394,294, which is approximately 2.175% of the company’s market cap and around 25.80% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 6,845,734 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $616.73 million in MTCH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $516.26 million in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly -5.381% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Match Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 26,836,718 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 14,163,504 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 46,443,768 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,443,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,339,687 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 6,483,691 shares during the same period.