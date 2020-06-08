Market cap of Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] reaches 59.31B – now what?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] slipped around -2.75 points on Friday, while shares priced at $207.60 at the close of the session, down -1.31%. Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock is now 205.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZM Stock saw the intraday high of $208.94 and lowest of $196.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 224.46, which means current price is +215.45% above from all time high which was touched on 06/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.95M shares, ZM reached a trading volume of 16205598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $210.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $240, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on ZM stock. On June 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ZM shares from 105 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 12.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 71.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 55.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 578.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

How has ZM stock performed recently?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.67. With this latest performance, ZM shares gained by 38.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 196.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 161.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.50 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.32, while it was recorded at 210.81 for the last single week of trading, and 100.94 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.04 and a Gross Margin at +81.47. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.49.

Return on Total Capital for ZM is now 2.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.69. Additionally, ZM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] managed to generate an average of $8,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 700.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to 32.53%.