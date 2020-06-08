Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Market cap of Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] reaches 13.64B – now what?

By Caleb Clifford

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ZG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.03% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.69%. Over the last 12 months, ZG stock rose by 28.19%. The one-year Zillow Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -13.31. The average equity rating for ZG stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.64 billion, with 210.67 million shares outstanding and 202.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, ZG stock reached a trading volume of 1050413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zillow Group Inc. [ZG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZG shares is $52.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 3.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.18.

ZG Stock Performance Analysis:

Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, ZG shares gained by 38.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.69 for Zillow Group Inc. [ZG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.75, while it was recorded at 60.13 for the last single week of trading, and 41.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zillow Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.00 and a Gross Margin at +45.53. Zillow Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.13.

Return on Total Capital for ZG is now -4.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.15. Additionally, ZG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] managed to generate an average of -$58,175 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Zillow Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

ZG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zillow Group Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZG.

Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,419 million, or 98.77% of ZG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZG stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 15,522,353, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,194,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $309.2 million in ZG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $239.51 million in ZG stock with ownership of nearly -15.849% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zillow Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ZG] by around 5,960,812 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 2,955,118 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 48,528,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,444,040 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZG stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,208,477 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 377,425 shares during the same period.

