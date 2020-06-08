Market cap of Nikola Corporation [NKLA] reaches 1.00B – now what?

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] jumped around 2.22 points on Friday, while shares priced at $35.97 at the close of the session, up 6.58%. Nikola Corporation stock is now 248.55% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NKLA Stock saw the intraday high of $35.98 and lowest of $32.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.88, which means current price is +249.22% above from all time high which was touched on 06/04/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, NKLA reached a trading volume of 8320542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nikola Corporation [NKLA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 3.96 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has NKLA stock performed recently?

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.33. With this latest performance, NKLA shares gained by 172.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 251.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 262.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.27 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.14, while it was recorded at 33.81 for the last single week of trading, and 12.34 for the last 200 days.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NKLA is now -0.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nikola Corporation [NKLA] managed to generate an average of $682,615 per employee.