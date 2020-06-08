Market cap of J.Jill Inc. [JILL] reaches 25.50M – now what?

J.Jill Inc. [NYSE: JILL] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.68 during the day while it closed the day at $0.67. J.Jill Inc. stock has also gained 9.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JILL stock has declined by -5.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -61.05% and lost -40.72% year-on date.

The market cap for JILL stock reached $25.50 million, with 43.84 million shares outstanding and 14.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 754.04K shares, JILL reached a trading volume of 1846592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about J.Jill Inc. [JILL]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for J.Jill Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 31, 2019, representing the official price target for J.Jill Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for J.Jill Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for JILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

JILL stock trade performance evaluation

J.Jill Inc. [JILL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.28. With this latest performance, JILL shares gained by 55.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.54 for J.Jill Inc. [JILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4738, while it was recorded at 0.5851 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1951 for the last 200 days.

J.Jill Inc. [JILL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and J.Jill Inc. [JILL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.39 and a Gross Margin at +61.99. J.Jill Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.60.

Return on Total Capital for JILL is now 4.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, J.Jill Inc. [JILL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,236.03. Additionally, JILL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,126.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.35.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 95.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.J.Jill Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for J.Jill Inc. [JILL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, J.Jill Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -41.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JILL.

J.Jill Inc. [JILL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 77.90% of JILL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JILL stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 1,303,609, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,281,452 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.86 million in JILL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.48 million in JILL stock with ownership of nearly 45.748% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in J.Jill Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in J.Jill Inc. [NYSE:JILL] by around 1,248,899 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,464,691 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 4,925,848 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,639,438 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JILL stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 169,074 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 406,215 shares during the same period.