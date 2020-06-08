Market cap of iRobot Corporation [IRBT] reaches 2.25B – now what?

iRobot Corporation [NASDAQ: IRBT] gained 1.64% or 1.32 points to close at $82.00 with a heavy trading volume of 1383544 shares. It opened the trading session at $82.75, the shares rose to $83.575 and dropped to $79.075, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IRBT points out that the company has recorded 85.31% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -150.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, IRBT reached to a volume of 1383544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about iRobot Corporation [IRBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRBT shares is $67.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRBT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for iRobot Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for iRobot Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on IRBT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iRobot Corporation is set at 3.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRBT in the course of the last twelve months was 27.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for IRBT stock

iRobot Corporation [IRBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.23. With this latest performance, IRBT shares gained by 32.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.37 for iRobot Corporation [IRBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.73, while it was recorded at 78.95 for the last single week of trading, and 53.48 for the last 200 days.

iRobot Corporation [IRBT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iRobot Corporation [IRBT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.99 and a Gross Margin at +44.63. iRobot Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.04.

Return on Total Capital for IRBT is now 13.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iRobot Corporation [IRBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.47. Additionally, IRBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iRobot Corporation [IRBT] managed to generate an average of $75,621 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.44.iRobot Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

iRobot Corporation [IRBT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iRobot Corporation posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 733.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iRobot Corporation go to 18.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at iRobot Corporation [IRBT]

There are presently around $2,425 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRBT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,367,398, which is approximately -2.582% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 3,783,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $310.26 million in IRBT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $247.76 million in IRBT stock with ownership of nearly 4.225% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iRobot Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in iRobot Corporation [NASDAQ:IRBT] by around 3,830,885 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 3,707,998 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 22,034,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,573,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRBT stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,024,190 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,161,400 shares during the same period.