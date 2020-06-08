Market cap of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] reaches 42.80M – now what?

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GHSI] traded at a low on 06/05/20, posting a -0.96 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.50. The results of the trading session contributed to over 4198448 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stands at 7.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.00%.

The market cap for GHSI stock reached $42.80 million, with 78.63 million shares outstanding and 79.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.12M shares, GHSI reached a trading volume of 4198448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GHSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

How has GHSI stock performed recently?

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.43. With this latest performance, GHSI shares gained by 9.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 134.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GHSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.43 for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4668, while it was recorded at 0.5085 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3767 for the last 200 days.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -989.37 and a Gross Margin at +23.60. Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1204.77.

Return on Total Capital for GHSI is now -113.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -139.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -142.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -131.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.87. Additionally, GHSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] managed to generate an average of -$494,469 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.80 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

Insider trade positions for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.70% of GHSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GHSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 547,375, which is approximately 1205.605% of the company’s market cap and around 7.23% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 276,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in GHSI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $88000.0 in GHSI stock with ownership of nearly 1289.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GHSI] by around 1,172,853 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 2,177,006 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,931,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,417,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GHSI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 396,282 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 2,004,453 shares during the same period.