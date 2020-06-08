Market cap of Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH] reaches 213.72M – now what?

Duluth Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: DLTH] price surged by 10.87 percent to reach at $0.71. A sum of 1037371 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 364.32K shares. Duluth Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $7.60 and dropped to a low of $6.86 until finishing in the latest session at $7.24.

The one-year DLTH stock forecast points to a potential downside of -44.8. The average equity rating for DLTH stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTH shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Duluth Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Duluth Holdings Inc. stock. On March 06, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for DLTH shares from 30 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duluth Holdings Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

DLTH Stock Performance Analysis:

Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 59.47. With this latest performance, DLTH shares gained by 83.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.31 for Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.20, while it was recorded at 5.83 for the last single week of trading, and 7.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Duluth Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.57 and a Gross Margin at +49.48. Duluth Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.07.

Return on Total Capital for DLTH is now 8.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.37. Additionally, DLTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH] managed to generate an average of $6,299 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 127.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.Duluth Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

DLTH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Duluth Holdings Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duluth Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $75 million, or 35.90% of DLTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLTH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 1,092,307, which is approximately 0.731% of the company’s market cap and around 30.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 813,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.89 million in DLTH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.59 million in DLTH stock with ownership of nearly -8.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duluth Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Duluth Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:DLTH] by around 996,755 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 3,118,178 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 6,217,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,332,912 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLTH stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 498,635 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,644,279 shares during the same period.