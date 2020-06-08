Market cap of Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] reaches 5.11B – now what?

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] loss -0.28% on the last trading session, reaching $70.16 price per share at the time. Bill.com Holdings Inc. represents 69.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.11 billion with the latest information. BILL stock price has been found in the range of $66.3784 to $71.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, BILL reached a trading volume of 1489381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $79.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on BILL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bill.com Holdings Inc. is set at 5.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.76.

Trading performance analysis for BILL stock

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.75.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.77 for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.99, while it was recorded at 71.27 for the last single week of trading.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.05 and a Gross Margin at +72.39. Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.75.

Return on Total Capital for BILL is now -7.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.40. Additionally, BILL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] managed to generate an average of -$13,445 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. go to -14.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]

There are presently around $3,074 million, or 82.60% of BILL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: AUGUST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT V, L.L.C. with ownership of 7,732,764, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 5,556,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $389.81 million in BILL stocks shares; and EMERGENCE GP PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $347.01 million in BILL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bill.com Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL] by around 25,943,504 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 5,573,355 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 12,294,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,811,482 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILL stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,110,527 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,935,486 shares during the same period.