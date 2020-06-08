Market Analysts see TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TGTX] gained 3.92% or 0.69 points to close at $18.28 with a heavy trading volume of 2934665 shares. It opened the trading session at $18.793, the shares rose to $19.53 and dropped to $18.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TGTX points out that the company has recorded 122.93% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -269.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, TGTX reached to a volume of 2934665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $20 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2020, representing the official price target for TG Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on TGTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10436.97.

Trading performance analysis for TGTX stock

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, TGTX shares dropped by -4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 122.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 159.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.94 for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.85, while it was recorded at 18.17 for the last single week of trading, and 10.73 for the last 200 days.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -112009.87. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -113730.92.

Return on Total Capital for TGTX is now -328.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -339.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -551.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -140.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.16. Additionally, TGTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,290,082 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.TG Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TG Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGTX.

An analysis of insider ownership at TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]

There are presently around $1,202 million, or 58.80% of TGTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 10,387,411, which is approximately 5.132% of the company’s market cap and around 9.91% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,523,241 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $174.09 million in TGTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $111.57 million in TGTX stock with ownership of nearly 1.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TG Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TGTX] by around 17,151,088 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 10,463,597 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 38,123,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,738,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGTX stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,369,275 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,055,042 shares during the same period.