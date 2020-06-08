Market Analysts see Regis Corporation [RGS] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Regis Corporation [NYSE: RGS] surged by $1.33 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $12.23 during the day while it closed the day at $11.76. Regis Corporation stock has also gained 11.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RGS stock has inclined by 8.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.85% and lost -34.19% year-on date.

The market cap for RGS stock reached $420.98 million, with 35.80 million shares outstanding and 33.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 632.27K shares, RGS reached a trading volume of 1113455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Regis Corporation [RGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGS shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Regis Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2017, representing the official price target for Regis Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on RGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regis Corporation is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

RGS stock trade performance evaluation

Regis Corporation [RGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.79. With this latest performance, RGS shares gained by 17.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.75 for Regis Corporation [RGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.19, while it was recorded at 10.72 for the last single week of trading, and 14.68 for the last 200 days.

Regis Corporation [RGS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regis Corporation [RGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.40 and a Gross Margin at +42.48. Regis Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.88.

Return on Total Capital for RGS is now 0.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regis Corporation [RGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.79. Additionally, RGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regis Corporation [RGS] managed to generate an average of -$1,006 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Regis Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Regis Corporation [RGS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Regis Corporation posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 236.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regis Corporation go to 8.00%.

Regis Corporation [RGS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $474 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RGS stocks are: BIRCH RUN CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP with ownership of 10,655,170, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC, holding 3,892,222 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.77 million in RGS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $45.1 million in RGS stock with ownership of nearly -1.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regis Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Regis Corporation [NYSE:RGS] by around 2,689,245 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 2,801,450 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 34,839,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,330,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RGS stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 445,355 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 540,876 shares during the same period.