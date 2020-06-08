Market Analysts see Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] gaining to $281. Time to buy?

Paycom Software Inc. [NYSE: PAYC] price surged by 8.78 percent to reach at $26.61. A sum of 1392012 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.08M shares. Paycom Software Inc. shares reached a high of $330.61 and dropped to a low of $308.78 until finishing in the latest session at $329.78.

The one-year PAYC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -40.78. The average equity rating for PAYC stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAYC shares is $234.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAYC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Paycom Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Paycom Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $290 to $190, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on PAYC stock. On March 26, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PAYC shares from 345 to 240.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paycom Software Inc. is set at 14.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAYC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38.

PAYC Stock Performance Analysis:

Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.95. With this latest performance, PAYC shares gained by 29.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAYC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.15 for Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 245.42, while it was recorded at 310.48 for the last single week of trading, and 249.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paycom Software Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.67 and a Gross Margin at +82.17. Paycom Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.47.

Return on Total Capital for PAYC is now 47.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.65. Additionally, PAYC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] managed to generate an average of $47,940 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 71.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Paycom Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

PAYC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Paycom Software Inc. posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAYC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paycom Software Inc. go to 19.69%.

Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,820 million, or 77.40% of PAYC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAYC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,043,820, which is approximately 20.586% of the company’s market cap and around 7.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,366,707 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in PAYC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.32 billion in PAYC stock with ownership of nearly 3.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paycom Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 320 institutional holders increased their position in Paycom Software Inc. [NYSE:PAYC] by around 8,712,144 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 5,595,911 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 30,630,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,938,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAYC stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 884,458 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 988,150 shares during the same period.