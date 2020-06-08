Market Analysts see Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] falling to $2. Time to buy?

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: NAVB] traded at a high on 06/05/20, posting a 12.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.20. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1279652 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 9.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.19%.

The market cap for NAVB stock reached $61.70 million, with 20.20 million shares outstanding and 11.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, NAVB reached a trading volume of 1279652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAVB shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAVB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2013. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann dropped their target price from $7.50 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2013, representing the official price target for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Burrill Institutional Research analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on NAVB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAVB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 77.12.

How has NAVB stock performed recently?

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.14. With this latest performance, NAVB shares gained by 264.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 249.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 180.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.63 for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.23, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading, and 1.00 for the last 200 days.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] shares currently have an operating margin of -1723.94 and a Gross Margin at +77.02. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1663.89.

Return on Total Capital for NAVB is now -778.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3,408.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16,859.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -195.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] managed to generate an average of -$643,855 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]

There are presently around $3 million, or 4.30% of NAVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAVB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 400,078, which is approximately 93.804% of the company’s market cap and around 37.40% of the total institutional ownership; FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC, holding 199,220 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.64 million in NAVB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.41 million in NAVB stock with ownership of nearly 0.453% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:NAVB] by around 441,982 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 70,767 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 417,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 930,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAVB stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 247,532 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 59,118 shares during the same period.