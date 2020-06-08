Wednesday, June 10, 2020
type here...
Industry

Ladenburg Thalmann lifts Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Misty Lee

Must read

Companies

E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] gain 3.42% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
E*TRADE Financial Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.07% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

For Discovery Inc. [DISCK], Topeka Capital Markets sees a drop to $30. What next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Discovery Inc. traded at a low on 06/02/20, posting a -0.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.68. The results...
Read more
Companies

Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] is 146.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Livongo Health Inc. price surged by 5.95 percent to reach at $3.47. A sum of 5875406 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Market

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $10

Edison Baldwin - 0
Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. loss -14.76% on the last trading session, reaching $2.31 price per share at the time. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 24.74...
Read more

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SLRX] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.37 during the day while it closed the day at $1.32. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 33.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SLRX stock has inclined by 48.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -67.00% and lost -65.08% year-on date.

The market cap for SLRX stock reached $18.20 million, with 9.54 million shares outstanding and 13.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 541.71K shares, SLRX reached a trading volume of 1095306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

SLRX stock trade performance evaluation

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.35. With this latest performance, SLRX shares gained by 70.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.44 for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8389, while it was recorded at 1.2040 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2087 for the last 200 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -238.53. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -200.23.

Return on Total Capital for SLRX is now -81.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.75. Additionally, SLRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] managed to generate an average of -$867,262 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 697.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 28.40% of SLRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLRX stocks are: WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 304,347, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 228,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in SLRX stocks shares; and DOUGLASS WINTHROP ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $0.1 million in SLRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SLRX] by around 557,867 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 281 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 222,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 780,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLRX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 376,130 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 33 shares during the same period.

Previous articleUpwork Inc. [UPWK] Revenue clocked in at $314.80 million, up 15.56% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleWells Fargo slashes price target on Sysco Corporation [SYY] – find out why.

More articles

Industry

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] gain 5.11% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Office Depot Inc. closed the trading session at $2.88 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.75,...
Read more
Industry

Compass Point lifts Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Investors Bancorp Inc. surged by $0.28 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $10.11 during the day while...
Read more
Industry

Market Analysts see Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] gaining to $180. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) closed the trading session at $172.83 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] Stock trading around $46.61 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Essential Utilities Inc. gained 2.06% or 0.94 points to close at $46.61 with a heavy trading volume of 1147662 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] gain 5.11% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Office Depot Inc. closed the trading session at $2.88 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.75,...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] reaches 6.92B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
National Retail Properties Inc. jumped around 0.56 points on Monday, while shares priced at $40.45 at the close of the session, up 1.40%....
Read more
Companies

Guggenheim Initiated Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -20.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Market

Wells Fargo slashes price target on Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Cousins Properties Incorporated gained 2.21% on the last trading session, reaching $36.11 price per share at the time. Cousins Properties Incorporated represents 147.42...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] Stock trading around $46.61 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Essential Utilities Inc. gained 2.06% or 0.94 points to close at $46.61 with a heavy trading volume of 1147662 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] gain 5.11% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Office Depot Inc. closed the trading session at $2.88 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.75,...
Read more

Popular Category