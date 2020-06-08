Ladenburg Thalmann lifts Arlington Asset Investment Corp. [AI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. [NYSE: AI] price surged by 13.78 percent to reach at $0.39. A sum of 1690288 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 659.27K shares. Arlington Asset Investment Corp. shares reached a high of $3.3927 and dropped to a low of $2.989 until finishing in the latest session at $3.22.

The one-year AI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.0. The average equity rating for AI stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Arlington Asset Investment Corp. [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2018, representing the official price target for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $12, while B. Riley FBR Inc. kept a Neutral rating on AI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for AI in the course of the last twelve months was 18.47.

AI Stock Performance Analysis:

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. [AI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.17. With this latest performance, AI shares gained by 25.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.24 for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.56, while it was recorded at 2.71 for the last single week of trading, and 4.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arlington Asset Investment Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arlington Asset Investment Corp. [AI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.13 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Arlington Asset Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.13.

Return on Total Capital for AI is now 0.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arlington Asset Investment Corp. [AI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,117.06. Additionally, AI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 91.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arlington Asset Investment Corp. [AI] managed to generate an average of $1,249,273 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

AI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arlington Asset Investment Corp. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AI.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. [AI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $49 million, or 42.00% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,942,701, which is approximately -0.56% of the company’s market cap and around 2.12% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,309,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.44 million in AI stocks shares; and AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $4.52 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arlington Asset Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Arlington Asset Investment Corp. [NYSE:AI] by around 1,439,771 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 3,015,903 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 10,887,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,342,943 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 260,050 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,826,061 shares during the same period.