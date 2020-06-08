Wednesday, June 10, 2020
type here...
Industry

KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on RingCentral Inc. [RNG] – find out why.

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Market

For Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY], Piper Sandler sees a rise to $69. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. gained 4.86% on the last trading session, reaching $75.51 price per share at the time. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc....
Read more
Finance

B. Riley FBR lifts Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Microchip Technology Incorporated traded at a high on 06/02/20, posting a 1.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $96.84. The...
Read more
Industry

Stifel Downgrade Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Denbury Resources Inc. surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.374 during the day while...
Read more
Industry

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] is -6.76% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Exact Sciences Corporation surged by $0.86 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $86.55 during the day while...
Read more

RingCentral Inc. [NYSE: RNG] plunged by -$1.18 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $253.38 during the day while it closed the day at $252.88. RingCentral Inc. stock has also loss -7.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RNG stock has inclined by 16.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 53.31% and gained 49.93% year-on date.

The market cap for RNG stock reached $22.33 billion, with 87.34 million shares outstanding and 75.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, RNG reached a trading volume of 1164704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RingCentral Inc. [RNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNG shares is $275.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for RingCentral Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for RingCentral Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $240, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on RNG stock. On February 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for RNG shares from 200 to 230.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RingCentral Inc. is set at 13.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 45.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for RNG in the course of the last twelve months was 746.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

RNG stock trade performance evaluation

RingCentral Inc. [RNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.79. With this latest performance, RNG shares gained by 3.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.60 for RingCentral Inc. [RNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 243.57, while it was recorded at 266.24 for the last single week of trading, and 191.74 for the last 200 days.

RingCentral Inc. [RNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RingCentral Inc. [RNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.26 and a Gross Margin at +74.43. RingCentral Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.94.

Return on Total Capital for RNG is now -3.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RingCentral Inc. [RNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.62. Additionally, RNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RingCentral Inc. [RNG] managed to generate an average of -$22,686 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.RingCentral Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for RingCentral Inc. [RNG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RingCentral Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RingCentral Inc. go to 20.00%.

RingCentral Inc. [RNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,144 million, or 99.00% of RNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 10,135,829, which is approximately -0.545% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,188,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 billion in RNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.34 billion in RNG stock with ownership of nearly 5.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

292 institutional holders increased their position in RingCentral Inc. [NYSE:RNG] by around 11,223,228 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 9,744,919 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 54,735,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,703,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNG stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,738,908 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,420,904 shares during the same period.

Previous articleTelsey Advisory Group lifts Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleReady Capital Corporation [RC] Stock trading around $8.54 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Industry

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] gain 5.11% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Office Depot Inc. closed the trading session at $2.88 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.75,...
Read more
Industry

Compass Point lifts Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Investors Bancorp Inc. surged by $0.28 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $10.11 during the day while...
Read more
Industry

Market Analysts see Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] gaining to $180. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) closed the trading session at $172.83 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] Stock trading around $46.61 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Essential Utilities Inc. gained 2.06% or 0.94 points to close at $46.61 with a heavy trading volume of 1147662 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] gain 5.11% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Office Depot Inc. closed the trading session at $2.88 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.75,...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] reaches 6.92B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
National Retail Properties Inc. jumped around 0.56 points on Monday, while shares priced at $40.45 at the close of the session, up 1.40%....
Read more
Companies

Guggenheim Initiated Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -20.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Market

Wells Fargo slashes price target on Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Cousins Properties Incorporated gained 2.21% on the last trading session, reaching $36.11 price per share at the time. Cousins Properties Incorporated represents 147.42...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] Stock trading around $46.61 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Essential Utilities Inc. gained 2.06% or 0.94 points to close at $46.61 with a heavy trading volume of 1147662 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] gain 5.11% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Office Depot Inc. closed the trading session at $2.88 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.75,...
Read more

Popular Category