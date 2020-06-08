JP Morgan Upgrade Montage Resources Corporation [MR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Montage Resources Corporation [NYSE: MR] gained 8.38% on the last trading session, reaching $6.34 price per share at the time. Montage Resources Corporation represents 35.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $209.47 million with the latest information. MR stock price has been found in the range of $5.90 to $6.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 835.84K shares, MR reached a trading volume of 1044393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Montage Resources Corporation [MR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MR shares is $7.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Montage Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Montage Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6 to $8, while Imperial Capital kept a Outperform rating on MR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Montage Resources Corporation is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for MR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for MR in the course of the last twelve months was 0.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for MR stock

Montage Resources Corporation [MR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.59. With this latest performance, MR shares gained by 4.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.44 for Montage Resources Corporation [MR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.96, while it was recorded at 6.00 for the last single week of trading, and 4.55 for the last 200 days.

Montage Resources Corporation [MR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Montage Resources Corporation [MR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.94 and a Gross Margin at +17.73. Montage Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.80.

Return on Total Capital for MR is now 4.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Montage Resources Corporation [MR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.97. Additionally, MR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Montage Resources Corporation [MR] managed to generate an average of $129,008 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Montage Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Montage Resources Corporation [MR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Montage Resources Corporation posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 685.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Montage Resources Corporation go to 25.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Montage Resources Corporation [MR]

There are presently around $181 million, or 73.00% of MR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MR stocks are: ENCAP ENERGY CAPITAL FUND IX, L.P. with ownership of 7,378,058, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; ENCAP ENERGY CAPITAL FUND VIII, L.P., holding 3,979,173 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.23 million in MR stocks shares; and ENCAP ENERGY CAPITAL FUND VIII CO-INVESTORS, L.P., currently with $17.08 million in MR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Montage Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Montage Resources Corporation [NYSE:MR] by around 1,692,839 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 3,127,988 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 23,703,117 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,523,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 503,991 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,166,584 shares during the same period.