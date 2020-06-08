JP Morgan lifts Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE: BRX] jumped around 1.21 points on Friday, while shares priced at $15.51 at the close of the session, up 8.46%. Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock is now -28.23% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BRX Stock saw the intraday high of $16.25 and lowest of $15.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.74, which means current price is +106.52% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, BRX reached a trading volume of 5494998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $12.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on BRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRX in the course of the last twelve months was 24.76.

How has BRX stock performed recently?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.98. With this latest performance, BRX shares gained by 47.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.82 for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.53, while it was recorded at 13.61 for the last single week of trading, and 17.52 for the last 200 days.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.69 and a Gross Margin at +46.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.98.

Return on Total Capital for BRX is now 3.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.80. Additionally, BRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] managed to generate an average of $574,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings analysis for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brixmor Property Group Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. go to -5.09%.

Insider trade positions for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]

There are presently around $4,609 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,922,926, which is approximately 0.19% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,061,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $528.29 million in BRX stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $297.3 million in BRX stock with ownership of nearly 7.435% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brixmor Property Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE:BRX] by around 27,582,373 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 32,015,100 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 237,570,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,167,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRX stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,260,570 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 6,545,725 shares during the same period.