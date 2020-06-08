Jefferies lifts Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ARNA] loss -1.06% on the last trading session, reaching $64.66 price per share at the time. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 50.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.70 billion with the latest information. ARNA stock price has been found in the range of $63.831 to $67.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 803.42K shares, ARNA reached a trading volume of 1223476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARNA shares is $76.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $56, while BofA/Merrill kept a Buy rating on ARNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 3.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 660.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.98.

Trading performance analysis for ARNA stock

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.18. With this latest performance, ARNA shares gained by 29.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.85 for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.07, while it was recorded at 65.10 for the last single week of trading, and 48.47 for the last 200 days.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +61.67. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.30.

Return on Total Capital for ARNA is now 55.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 44.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 42.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.61. Additionally, ARNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA] managed to generate an average of $1,242,359 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 239.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.70 and a Current Ratio set at 18.70.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -1.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARNA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA]

There are presently around $2,933 million, or 80.10% of ARNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARNA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,099,863, which is approximately 3.721% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 4,750,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $307.18 million in ARNA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $304.91 million in ARNA stock with ownership of nearly 3.487% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ARNA] by around 7,498,349 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 4,078,786 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 33,781,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,358,867 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARNA stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,594,684 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 877,384 shares during the same period.