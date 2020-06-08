Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Janney lifts T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Misty Lee

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] jumped around 0.13 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.31 at the close of the session, up 11.02%. T2 Biosystems Inc. stock is now 11.97% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TTOO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.34 and lowest of $1.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.21, which means current price is +457.45% above from all time high which was touched on 06/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.84M shares, TTOO reached a trading volume of 10921218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]?

Janney have made an estimate for T2 Biosystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 26, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2019, representing the official price target for T2 Biosystems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T2 Biosystems Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.45.

How has TTOO stock performed recently?

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.08. With this latest performance, TTOO shares gained by 149.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.03 for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6522, while it was recorded at 1.1540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3017 for the last 200 days.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] shares currently have an operating margin of -624.57 and a Gross Margin at -101.12. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -707.93.

Additionally, TTOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 366.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 164.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] managed to generate an average of -$390,768 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.T2 Biosystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, T2 Biosystems Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTOO.

Insider trade positions for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]

There are presently around $15 million, or 9.70% of TTOO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTOO stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 4,358,817, which is approximately 0.791% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,212,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.9 million in TTOO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.35 million in TTOO stock with ownership of nearly 0.048% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T2 Biosystems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ:TTOO] by around 2,543,976 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 1,955,565 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 6,943,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,443,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTOO stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 504,434 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 567,879 shares during the same period.

