H.C. Wainwright lifts Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SAVA] loss -2.63% on the last trading session, reaching $2.59 price per share at the time. Cassava Sciences Inc. represents 24.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $65.89 million with the latest information. SAVA stock price has been found in the range of $2.53 to $2.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, SAVA reached a trading volume of 4005407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cassava Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Cassava Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $12, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on SAVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cassava Sciences Inc. is set at 0.75 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

Trading performance analysis for SAVA stock

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.03. With this latest performance, SAVA shares dropped by -66.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.77 for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.09, while it was recorded at 2.56 for the last single week of trading, and 3.97 for the last 200 days.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SAVA is now -46.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.41. Additionally, SAVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] managed to generate an average of -$514,556 per employee.Cassava Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.60 and a Current Ratio set at 22.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]

There are presently around $16 million, or 25.20% of SAVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVA stocks are: BLEICHROEDER LP with ownership of 1,739,540, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 834,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 million in SAVA stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.69 million in SAVA stock with ownership of nearly -35.638% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cassava Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SAVA] by around 2,774,414 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,348,875 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,896,217 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,019,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVA stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,438,785 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 704,916 shares during the same period.