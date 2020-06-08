Gogo Inc. [GOGO] stock Initiated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $10

Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOGO] traded at a high on 06/05/20, posting a 1.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.16. The results of the trading session contributed to over 8379287 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gogo Inc. stands at 16.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.16%.

The market cap for GOGO stock reached $260.51 million, with 81.21 million shares outstanding and 52.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, GOGO reached a trading volume of 8379287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gogo Inc. [GOGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOGO shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Gogo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Gogo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.25 to $7, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on GOGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gogo Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOGO in the course of the last twelve months was 14.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has GOGO stock performed recently?

Gogo Inc. [GOGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.16. With this latest performance, GOGO shares gained by 118.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.32 for Gogo Inc. [GOGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.92, while it was recorded at 2.67 for the last single week of trading, and 4.37 for the last 200 days.

Gogo Inc. [GOGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gogo Inc. [GOGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.39 and a Gross Margin at +29.58. Gogo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.47.

Return on Total Capital for GOGO is now 4.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.99. Additionally, GOGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 150.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 98.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gogo Inc. [GOGO] managed to generate an average of -$130,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Gogo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Gogo Inc. [GOGO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gogo Inc. posted -1.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.57/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -82.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gogo Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Gogo Inc. [GOGO]

There are presently around $156 million, or 55.80% of GOGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOGO stocks are: MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 8,726,814, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,069,728 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.21 million in GOGO stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $11.51 million in GOGO stock with ownership of nearly 64.357% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gogo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOGO] by around 14,003,260 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 24,415,638 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 10,807,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,226,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOGO stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,026,855 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 12,327,999 shares during the same period.