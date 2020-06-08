Gabelli & Co lifts Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTPH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: TTPH] gained 15.02% on the last trading session, reaching $2.45 price per share at the time. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 9.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.51 million with the latest information. TTPH stock price has been found in the range of $2.33 to $2.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, TTPH reached a trading volume of 6258498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTPH]:

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.12.

Trading performance analysis for TTPH stock

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.43. With this latest performance, TTPH shares gained by 76.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.89 for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.65, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 2.84 for the last 200 days.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTPH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -883.46 and a Gross Margin at +54.99. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -950.18.

Return on Total Capital for TTPH is now -95.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -136.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.56. Additionally, TTPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTPH] managed to generate an average of -$1,046,045 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTPH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -8.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -7.47/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTPH.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTPH]

There are presently around $8 million, or 42.30% of TTPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTPH stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,419,507, which is approximately 849.459% of the company’s market cap and around 1.62% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 667,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 million in TTPH stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.61 million in TTPH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:TTPH] by around 2,497,092 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 118,786 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 454,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,070,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTPH stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,185,396 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 113,517 shares during the same period.