Wednesday, June 10, 2020
type here...
Finance

For NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK], Morgan Stanley sees a rise to $23. What next?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Market

For Lam Research Corporation [LRCX], Barclays sees a rise to $315. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Lam Research Corporation gained 0.18% on the last trading session, reaching $271.46 price per share at the time. Lam Research Corporation represents 145.30...
Read more
Market

The Boeing Company [BA] is -36.94% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Boeing Company gained 11.46% or 21.13 points to close at $205.43 with a heavy trading volume of 99148862 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] Is Currently 5.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Wells Fargo & Company closed the trading session at $28.83 on 06/03/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Companies

Guggenheim lifts Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Nuance Communications Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.77% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] traded at a low on 06/05/20, posting a -0.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $21.05. The results of the trading session contributed to over 6701272 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NortonLifeLock Inc. stands at 4.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.46%.

The market cap for NLOK stock reached $12.43 billion, with 600.00 million shares outstanding and 582.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.36M shares, NLOK reached a trading volume of 6701272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $21.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2020, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on NLOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1052.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83.

How has NLOK stock performed recently?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.59. With this latest performance, NLOK shares dropped by -2.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.52 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.26, while it was recorded at 21.13 for the last single week of trading, and 22.54 for the last 200 days.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.94 and a Gross Margin at +81.04. NortonLifeLock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.88.

NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NortonLifeLock Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -34.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

There are presently around $11,348 million, or 93.30% of NLOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 72,985,464, which is approximately 11.648% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 65,718,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $950.84 million in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly 8.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 267 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 92,896,437 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 112,199,963 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 334,001,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 539,097,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,030,818 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 20,989,184 shares during the same period.

Previous articlePrincipal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] Revenue clocked in at $17.07 billion, down -14.45% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleMonness Crespi & Hardt slashes price target on Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] – find out why.

More articles

Finance

Market cap of National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] reaches 6.92B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
National Retail Properties Inc. jumped around 0.56 points on Monday, while shares priced at $40.45 at the close of the session, up 1.40%....
Read more
Finance

KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $19

Edison Baldwin - 0
KAR Auction Services Inc. traded at a high on 06/08/20, posting a 3.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.25....
Read more
Finance

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] Stock trading around $9.60 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Valley National Bancorp traded at a high on 06/08/20, posting a 4.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.60. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] Stock trading around $46.61 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Essential Utilities Inc. gained 2.06% or 0.94 points to close at $46.61 with a heavy trading volume of 1147662 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] gain 5.11% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Office Depot Inc. closed the trading session at $2.88 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.75,...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] reaches 6.92B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
National Retail Properties Inc. jumped around 0.56 points on Monday, while shares priced at $40.45 at the close of the session, up 1.40%....
Read more
Companies

Guggenheim Initiated Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -20.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Market

Wells Fargo slashes price target on Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Cousins Properties Incorporated gained 2.21% on the last trading session, reaching $36.11 price per share at the time. Cousins Properties Incorporated represents 147.42...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] Stock trading around $46.61 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Essential Utilities Inc. gained 2.06% or 0.94 points to close at $46.61 with a heavy trading volume of 1147662 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] gain 5.11% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Office Depot Inc. closed the trading session at $2.88 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.75,...
Read more

Popular Category