Evercore ISI lifts ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ION Geophysical Corporation [NYSE: IO] jumped around 0.38 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.96 at the close of the session, up 14.73%. ION Geophysical Corporation stock is now -65.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IO Stock saw the intraday high of $3.00 and lowest of $2.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.73, which means current price is +161.95% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, IO reached a trading volume of 1082948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ION Geophysical Corporation [IO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IO shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IO stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for ION Geophysical Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2018, representing the official price target for ION Geophysical Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Janney analysts kept a Buy rating on IO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ION Geophysical Corporation is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for IO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for IO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has IO stock performed recently?

ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.42. With this latest performance, IO shares gained by 77.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.95 for ION Geophysical Corporation [IO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.93, while it was recorded at 2.55 for the last single week of trading, and 5.79 for the last 200 days.

ION Geophysical Corporation [IO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.81 and a Gross Margin at +39.55. ION Geophysical Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.59.

Return on Total Capital for IO is now -11.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.32. Additionally, IO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] managed to generate an average of -$92,869 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.ION Geophysical Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for ION Geophysical Corporation [IO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ION Geophysical Corporation posted -0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.92/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ION Geophysical Corporation go to 18.00%.

Insider trade positions for ION Geophysical Corporation [IO]

There are presently around $13 million, or 47.30% of IO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,097,397, which is approximately 4.855% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 501,879 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 million in IO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.45 million in IO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ION Geophysical Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in ION Geophysical Corporation [NYSE:IO] by around 394,699 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 1,431,689 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,665,144 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,491,532 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 45,535 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 499,051 shares during the same period.