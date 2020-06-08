Everbridge Inc. [EVBG] stock Resumed by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $150

Everbridge Inc. [NASDAQ: EVBG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.88% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.29%. Over the last 12 months, EVBG stock rose by 48.58%. The one-year Everbridge Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.02. The average equity rating for EVBG stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.47 billion, with 34.08 million shares outstanding and 34.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 713.11K shares, EVBG stock reached a trading volume of 1277571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Everbridge Inc. [EVBG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVBG shares is $140.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVBG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Everbridge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Everbridge Inc. stock. On June 20, 2019, analysts increased their price target for EVBG shares from 85 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Everbridge Inc. is set at 9.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVBG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.09.

EVBG Stock Performance Analysis:

Everbridge Inc. [EVBG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.29. With this latest performance, EVBG shares dropped by -11.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVBG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.65 for Everbridge Inc. [EVBG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.79, while it was recorded at 139.29 for the last single week of trading, and 95.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Everbridge Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Everbridge Inc. [EVBG] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.24 and a Gross Margin at +63.19. Everbridge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.01.

Return on Total Capital for EVBG is now -11.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Everbridge Inc. [EVBG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.29. Additionally, EVBG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 200.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Everbridge Inc. [EVBG] managed to generate an average of -$55,116 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Everbridge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Everbridge Inc. [EVBG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,980 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVBG stocks are: FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,985,734, which is approximately 66.19% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., holding 3,390,197 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $420.01 million in EVBG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $407.01 million in EVBG stock with ownership of nearly -2.004% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Everbridge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Everbridge Inc. [NASDAQ:EVBG] by around 8,231,307 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 4,466,769 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 27,496,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,194,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVBG stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,996,819 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,539,310 shares during the same period.