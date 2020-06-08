Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Drive Shack Inc. [DS] is -34.97% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

Drive Shack Inc. [NYSE: DS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.33% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 33.71%. Over the last 12 months, DS stock dropped by -46.88%. The average equity rating for DS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $140.80 million, with 67.07 million shares outstanding and 58.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, DS stock reached a trading volume of 3980373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Drive Shack Inc. [DS]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Drive Shack Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Drive Shack Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on DS stock. On March 18, 2019, analysts increased their price target for DS shares from 5 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Drive Shack Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for DS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50.

DS Stock Performance Analysis:

Drive Shack Inc. [DS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.71. With this latest performance, DS shares gained by 114.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.15 for Drive Shack Inc. [DS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.44, while it was recorded at 2.20 for the last single week of trading, and 3.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Drive Shack Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Drive Shack Inc. [DS] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.88 and a Gross Margin at +1.89. Drive Shack Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.16.

Return on Total Capital for DS is now -13.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Drive Shack Inc. [DS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 419.47. Additionally, DS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6,312.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Drive Shack Inc. [DS] managed to generate an average of -$11,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Drive Shack Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

DS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Drive Shack Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Drive Shack Inc. go to 8.10%.

Drive Shack Inc. [DS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $96 million, or 61.20% of DS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 5,738,168, which is approximately 48.344% of the company’s market cap and around 8.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,560,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.23 million in DS stocks shares; and AMERICAN ASSETS CAPITAL ADVISERS, LLC, currently with $11.41 million in DS stock with ownership of nearly 21.426% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Drive Shack Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Drive Shack Inc. [NYSE:DS] by around 4,208,607 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 7,344,896 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 28,684,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,237,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 575,900 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,663,126 shares during the same period.

Previous articleDelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DMPI] is 53.69% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleJP Morgan slashes price target on Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] – find out why.

