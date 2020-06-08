DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] Is Currently 7.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE: DRH] jumped around 0.54 points on Friday, while shares priced at $7.38 at the close of the session, up 7.89%. DiamondRock Hospitality Company stock is now -33.39% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DRH Stock saw the intraday high of $8.20 and lowest of $7.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.79, which means current price is +276.53% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, DRH reached a trading volume of 9442336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRH shares is $5.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRH stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $10.50 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for DiamondRock Hospitality Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DiamondRock Hospitality Company is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93.

How has DRH stock performed recently?

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.21. With this latest performance, DRH shares gained by 56.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.84 for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.30, while it was recorded at 6.58 for the last single week of trading, and 8.58 for the last 200 days.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.70 and a Gross Margin at +30.91. DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.55.

Return on Total Capital for DRH is now 2.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.42. Additionally, DRH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] managed to generate an average of $5,914,677 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

Earnings analysis for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DiamondRock Hospitality Company posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DiamondRock Hospitality Company go to -9.50%.

Insider trade positions for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]

There are presently around $1,557 million, or 96.30% of DRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,820,837, which is approximately 1.652% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,060,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $236.6 million in DRH stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $103.48 million in DRH stock with ownership of nearly 178.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DiamondRock Hospitality Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE:DRH] by around 27,085,087 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 31,206,956 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 152,712,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,004,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRH stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,305,294 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 13,071,005 shares during the same period.