Wednesday, June 10, 2020
type here...
Finance

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DMPI] is 53.69% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Misty Lee

Must read

Market

WESCO International Inc. [WCC] fell -37.06% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
WESCO International Inc. gained 3.66% or 1.32 points to close at $37.38 with a heavy trading volume of 1224211 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Finance

Longbow lifts Navistar International Corporation [NAV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Navistar International Corporation loss -2.17% on the last trading session, reaching $23.86 price per share at the time. Navistar International Corporation represents 99.50...
Read more
Companies

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] fell -62.66% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust price surged by 41.13 percent to reach at $0.58. A sum of 9395787 shares traded at recent session...
Read more
Finance

Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] Stock trading around $16.15 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Translate Bio Inc. slipped around -3.7 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $16.15 at the close of the session, down -18.64%. Translate...
Read more

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: DMPI] traded at a high on 06/05/20, posting a 22.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.06. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1556367 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 14.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.27%.

The market cap for DMPI stock reached $9.90 million, with 11.42 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 334.27K shares, DMPI reached a trading volume of 1556367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DMPI]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.11

How has DMPI stock performed recently?

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DMPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.16. With this latest performance, DMPI shares gained by 85.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DMPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.53 for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DMPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6272, while it was recorded at 0.8754 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5999 for the last 200 days.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DMPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for DMPI is now -226.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -217.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -217.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -144.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DMPI] managed to generate an average of -$473,425 per employee.DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DMPI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DMPI.

Insider trade positions for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DMPI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.90% of DMPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DMPI stocks are: BARCLAYS PLC with ownership of 89,488, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 66,038 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70000.0 in DMPI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $48000.0 in DMPI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:DMPI] by around 115,049 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,292,682 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,186,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DMPI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 115,049 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,287,022 shares during the same period.

Previous articleApple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] Stock trading around $12.67 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleMarket Analysts see Regis Corporation [RGS] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

More articles

Finance

Market cap of National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] reaches 6.92B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
National Retail Properties Inc. jumped around 0.56 points on Monday, while shares priced at $40.45 at the close of the session, up 1.40%....
Read more
Finance

KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $19

Edison Baldwin - 0
KAR Auction Services Inc. traded at a high on 06/08/20, posting a 3.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.25....
Read more
Finance

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] Stock trading around $9.60 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Valley National Bancorp traded at a high on 06/08/20, posting a 4.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.60. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] Stock trading around $46.61 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Essential Utilities Inc. gained 2.06% or 0.94 points to close at $46.61 with a heavy trading volume of 1147662 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] gain 5.11% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Office Depot Inc. closed the trading session at $2.88 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.75,...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] reaches 6.92B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
National Retail Properties Inc. jumped around 0.56 points on Monday, while shares priced at $40.45 at the close of the session, up 1.40%....
Read more
Companies

Guggenheim Initiated Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -20.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Market

Wells Fargo slashes price target on Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Cousins Properties Incorporated gained 2.21% on the last trading session, reaching $36.11 price per share at the time. Cousins Properties Incorporated represents 147.42...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] Stock trading around $46.61 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Essential Utilities Inc. gained 2.06% or 0.94 points to close at $46.61 with a heavy trading volume of 1147662 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] gain 5.11% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Office Depot Inc. closed the trading session at $2.88 on 06/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.75,...
Read more

Popular Category