CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] gain 94.90% so far this year. What now?

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAY] slipped around -0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.82 at the close of the session, down -0.78%. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 94.90% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CBAY Stock saw the intraday high of $4.118 and lowest of $3.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.49, which means current price is +215.70% above from all time high which was touched on 05/12/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, CBAY reached a trading volume of 1853507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2020, representing the official price target for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $8, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on CBAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54.

How has CBAY stock performed recently?

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.10. With this latest performance, CBAY shares gained by 104.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 131.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.47 for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.48, while it was recorded at 3.85 for the last single week of trading, and 3.12 for the last 200 days.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CBAY is now -57.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.15. Additionally, CBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] managed to generate an average of -$1,713,467 per employee.CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.60 and a Current Ratio set at 15.60.

Earnings analysis for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAY.

Insider trade positions for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]

There are presently around $224 million, or 85.70% of CBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBAY stocks are: ENGINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 6,240,366, which is approximately 25.21% of the company’s market cap and around 0.62% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,531,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.13 million in CBAY stocks shares; and AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $21.01 million in CBAY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CBAY] by around 12,015,734 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 12,642,388 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 33,978,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,636,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBAY stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,543,745 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 6,638,532 shares during the same period.