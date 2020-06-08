Cerence Inc. [CRNC] Revenue clocked in at $324.50 million, up 57.71% YTD: What’s Next?

Cerence Inc. [NASDAQ: CRNC] plunged by -$3.56 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $40.06 during the day while it closed the day at $35.69. Cerence Inc. stock has also gained 19.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRNC stock has inclined by 74.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 136.51% and gained 57.71% year-on date.

The market cap for CRNC stock reached $1.43 billion, with 36.44 million shares outstanding and 36.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 847.68K shares, CRNC reached a trading volume of 1465935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cerence Inc. [CRNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRNC shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Cerence Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Cerence Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on CRNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerence Inc. is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRNC in the course of the last twelve months was 43.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CRNC stock trade performance evaluation

Cerence Inc. [CRNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.32. With this latest performance, CRNC shares gained by 83.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 136.51% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.45 for Cerence Inc. [CRNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.63, while it was recorded at 36.80 for the last single week of trading.

Cerence Inc. [CRNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerence Inc. [CRNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.93 and a Gross Margin at +62.57. Cerence Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.06.

Return on Total Capital for CRNC is now 3.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cerence Inc. [CRNC] managed to generate an average of $71,620 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Cerence Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cerence Inc. [CRNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cerence Inc. go to 15.00%.

Cerence Inc. [CRNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,183 million, or 95.00% of CRNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRNC stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 3,548,859, which is approximately 6.318% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,160,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.8 million in CRNC stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $107.39 million in CRNC stock with ownership of nearly 2.946% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerence Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Cerence Inc. [NASDAQ:CRNC] by around 8,009,939 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 5,873,715 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 19,254,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,138,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRNC stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,087,789 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 3,859,397 shares during the same period.