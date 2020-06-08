Catalent Inc. [CTLT] Is Currently -2.87 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Catalent Inc. [NYSE: CTLT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.87% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.90%. Over the last 12 months, CTLT stock rose by 56.90%. The one-year Catalent Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.9. The average equity rating for CTLT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.91 billion, with 151.27 million shares outstanding and 153.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, CTLT stock reached a trading volume of 1141728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Catalent Inc. [CTLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTLT shares is $75.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Catalent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Catalent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on CTLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalent Inc. is set at 3.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81.

CTLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.90. With this latest performance, CTLT shares gained by 4.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.57 for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.10, while it was recorded at 77.06 for the last single week of trading, and 55.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Catalent Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalent Inc. [CTLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.42 and a Gross Margin at +34.01. Catalent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.24.

Return on Total Capital for CTLT is now 6.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Catalent Inc. [CTLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.33. Additionally, CTLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catalent Inc. [CTLT] managed to generate an average of $10,732 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Catalent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

CTLT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Catalent Inc. posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Catalent Inc. go to 9.17%.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,841 million, or 99.09% of CTLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTLT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,330,408, which is approximately -1.687% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 15,761,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in CTLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.14 billion in CTLT stock with ownership of nearly 3.963% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in Catalent Inc. [NYSE:CTLT] by around 17,083,907 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 8,490,433 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 132,933,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,507,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTLT stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,696,015 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 954,587 shares during the same period.