Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] is -14.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] jumped around 0.28 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.64 at the close of the session, up 20.59%. Camber Energy Inc. stock is now -14.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CEI Stock saw the intraday high of $1.66 and lowest of $1.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 473.50, which means current price is +152.31% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, CEI reached a trading volume of 3642301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

How has CEI stock performed recently?

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.13. With this latest performance, CEI shares gained by 7.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 166.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.51 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5185, while it was recorded at 1.4220 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2810 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -214.92 and a Gross Margin at -22.16. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +606.95.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.39% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 866, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.99% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., holding 387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1000.0 in CEI stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $0.0 in CEI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 1,289 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 19,674 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 19,664 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,289 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 19,674 shares during the same period.